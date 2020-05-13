Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.