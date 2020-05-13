Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VGR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 877,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

