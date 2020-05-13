Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 162,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,527. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $561.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Vectrus by 13.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

