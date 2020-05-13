Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ventas worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,146,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

