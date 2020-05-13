Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 2,438,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,208. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

