Vereit (VER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vereit (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Vereit to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Vereit has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.64-0.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.64-$0.66 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vereit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

