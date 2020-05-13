Verify Price Up 247.6% Over Last Week (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 146.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Verify has a total market cap of $187,072.07 and approximately $84.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, YoBit and COSS. In the last week, Verify has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, COSS and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.