Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,480 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Verint Systems worth $38,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 460,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $3,090,664.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares in the company, valued at $31,145,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

