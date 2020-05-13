Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

