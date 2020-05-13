Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC raised Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.