Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. Bank of America cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 1,877,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

