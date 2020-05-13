Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price

News stories about Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Molina Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $827,341. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

