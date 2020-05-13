VestChain (VEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.85 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One VestChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. VestChain has a total market cap of $44.85 million and $48,554.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VestChain Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,520,800,000 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

