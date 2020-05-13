Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,955 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.83. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

