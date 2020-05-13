Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,546 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Docusign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Docusign by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Docusign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 751,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,117. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

DOCU traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,072. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

