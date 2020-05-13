Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 4,477 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 7,108,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

