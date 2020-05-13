Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 6,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,776,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 875,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 161,823 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 1,093,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,120. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

