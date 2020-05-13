Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. 4,499,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

