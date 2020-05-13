Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $142.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

