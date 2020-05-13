Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 394.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 249.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 356,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.