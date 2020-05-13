Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.15. 2,191,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

