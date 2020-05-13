Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

AMT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.15. 2,200,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

