Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,903. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

