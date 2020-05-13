Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,031. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

