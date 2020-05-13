Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 46,753 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 258.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,753 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,238,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,868. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

