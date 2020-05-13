Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,659,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.55.

NYSE TEL traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

