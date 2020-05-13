Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.59.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of VCTR opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $104,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 780,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

