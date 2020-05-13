Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Stag Industrial worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $3,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after buying an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $7,413,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.