Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after buying an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after acquiring an additional 231,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,866 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE HIG opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.