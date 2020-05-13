Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,286,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,035,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

