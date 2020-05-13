Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.