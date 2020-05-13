Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

ES opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

