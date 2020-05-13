Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.70. Vince has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $27.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vince by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vince by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vince by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vince in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vince in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNCE. ValuEngine upgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

