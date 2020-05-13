Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -4.29

News articles about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a coverage optimism score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VBHLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Virgin Australia has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.13.

Virgin Australia Company Profile

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

