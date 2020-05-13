Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Short Interest Update

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 1,899,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

