Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

NYSE VST traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

