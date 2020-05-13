Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 125.14 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

