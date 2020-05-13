Vodafone Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the average volume of 517 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

