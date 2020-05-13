W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 54,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

