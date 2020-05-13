W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $273.07. 351,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.22.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.