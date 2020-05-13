Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 916,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

