Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

