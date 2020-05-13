Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 14,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.