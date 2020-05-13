Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 14,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
