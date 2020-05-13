Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.94 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, Allbit and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02132837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bithumb, Kucoin, Huobi, Allbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

