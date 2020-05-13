Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,932,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. 2,246,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,554. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

