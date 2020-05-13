Waves (WAVES) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $108.71 million and $60.99 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00011461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,923,786 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, BCEX, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Exmo, Kuna, OKEx, Cryptohub, Huobi, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates, Liqui, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

