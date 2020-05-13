WAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. WAX has a total market cap of $35.98 million and $1.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded down 6% against the dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Kyber Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,654,584,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,048,893 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Tidex, Radar Relay, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

