Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imax (IMAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imax (NYSE: IMAX):

5/1/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

5/1/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/17/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Management expects slump in IMAX China box office in the near term, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company postponed theatrical releases planned for the Chinese New Year holiday, which is expected to hurt top-line growth. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. Moreover, higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. However, IMAX reported impressive fourth-quarter 2019 results that benefitted from strong growth in network and theater business driven by strength in gross box office from IMAX DMR films, partially offset by a decrease in new business and other segments.”

3/24/2020 – Imax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/24/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/17/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 126,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,552. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $714.26 million, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Imax by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Imax by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Imax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Imax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

