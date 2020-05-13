Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider National (SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2020 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Schneider National had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

