Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – Walker & Dunlop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $82.50 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Walker & Dunlop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Walker & Dunlop had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Walker & Dunlop had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Walker & Dunlop had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Walker & Dunlop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2020 – Walker & Dunlop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Walker & Dunlop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

WD opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

